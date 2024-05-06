Sanara MedTech (SMTI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 13th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.69 million for the quarter. Sanara MedTech had a negative net margin of 6.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%.

Shares of Sanara MedTech stock opened at $32.44 on Monday. Sanara MedTech has a fifty-two week low of $26.06 and a fifty-two week high of $46.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.14 and a 200 day moving average of $34.98.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Sanara MedTech from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

Sanara MedTech Inc, a medical technology company, develops, markets, and distributes surgical, wound, and skincare products and services to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. The company offers CellerateRX Surgical, a medical hydrolysate of Type I bovine collagen indicated for the management of surgical, traumatic, and partial- and full-thickness wounds, as well as first- and second-degree burns; and HYCOL, a medical hydrolysate of Type I bovine collagen intended for the management of full and partial thickness wounds, including pressure ulcers, venous and arterial leg ulcers, and diabetic foot ulcers.

