Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MHC.UN) Price Target Cut to C$19.50

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MHC.UN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Desjardins from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$20.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$19.58.

TSE:MHC.UN opened at C$20.52 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$21.69. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$19.76 and a one year high of C$23.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$290.15 million and a P/E ratio of 4.89.

In other news, Director Louis Marie Forbes acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$15.35 per share, with a total value of C$30,700.00. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, and Illinois, including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.

