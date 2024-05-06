Sera Prognostics (SERA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. Sera Prognostics had a negative return on equity of 45.74% and a negative net margin of 11,843.79%. On average, analysts expect Sera Prognostics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sera Prognostics Price Performance

Shares of SERA stock opened at $10.85 on Monday. Sera Prognostics has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $12.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sera Prognostics

About Sera Prognostics

In other news, insider Paul Kearney sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $40,021.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 160,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,329.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Sera Prognostics news, insider Paul Kearney sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $40,021.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,329.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider John J. Boniface sold 24,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $221,244.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,263,529.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,335 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,192. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes in the United States. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in singleton pregnancies.

