Merit Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FI. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in Fiserv by 75.8% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FI has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NYSE FI opened at $149.22 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $159.99.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.