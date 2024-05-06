Acelyrin (SLRN) to Release Earnings on Monday

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.00) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.25. On average, analysts expect Acelyrin to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SLRN opened at $4.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.52 and its 200-day moving average is $7.38. The company has a market capitalization of $430.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41. Acelyrin has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $29.88.

In other Acelyrin news, CEO Shao-Lee Lin sold 15,701 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $119,327.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,587,335 shares in the company, valued at $12,063,746. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Several research firms have weighed in on SLRN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Acelyrin from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Acelyrin in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

