Urgent.ly (ULY) to Release Earnings on Monday

Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 13th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.05 million during the quarter.

Get Urgent.ly alerts:

Urgent.ly Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ULY opened at $1.77 on Monday. Urgent.ly has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Urgent.ly news, Director Volkow Ben sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total value of $54,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 562,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,798.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $87,329.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Urgent.ly from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ULY

About Urgent.ly

(Get Free Report)

Urgent.ly Inc offers mobility assistance software platform for roadside assistance in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include car lockout, tire changes, towing, stuck in ditch and winch services, motorcycle towing, electric vehicle towing, jump start, and gas delivery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Urgent.ly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urgent.ly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.