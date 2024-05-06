Urgent.ly (ULY) to Release Earnings on Monday

Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 13th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.05 million during the quarter.
Urgent.ly Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ ULY opened at $1.77 on Monday. Urgent.ly has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Urgent.ly from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th.
Urgent.ly Inc offers mobility assistance software platform for roadside assistance in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include car lockout, tire changes, towing, stuck in ditch and winch services, motorcycle towing, electric vehicle towing, jump start, and gas delivery.
