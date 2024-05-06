LSV Asset Management Has $43.16 Million Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 416,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.12% of Prudential Financial worth $43,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 1,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James downgraded Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.42.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 7,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total transaction of $855,524.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,350.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Robert Axel sold 6,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $719,930.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,805.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 7,912 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total transaction of $855,524.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,350.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,255 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,664 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $112.26 on Monday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.22 and a 52-week high of $118.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.45. The company has a market capitalization of $40.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $15.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business’s revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.44%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

See Also

