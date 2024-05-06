Kyndryl (KD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Kyndryl to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Kyndryl has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Kyndryl had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. On average, analysts expect Kyndryl to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Kyndryl Stock Up 0.0 %
NYSE:KD opened at $20.55 on Monday. Kyndryl has a twelve month low of $11.35 and a twelve month high of $22.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.82.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Report on KD
Kyndryl Company Profile
Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Kyndryl
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- 3 CEO-Led Turnaround Stocks You Can Still Buy
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- 3 Value Stocks You Can Buy Before They Become Big
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Chinese Stocks Stage Impressive Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.