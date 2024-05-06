Kyndryl (KD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Kyndryl to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Kyndryl has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Kyndryl had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. On average, analysts expect Kyndryl to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:KD opened at $20.55 on Monday. Kyndryl has a twelve month low of $11.35 and a twelve month high of $22.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.82.

Several analysts have issued reports on KD shares. Susquehanna upgraded Kyndryl from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kyndryl from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

