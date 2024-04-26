Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 3,754 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 47.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,754 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,024,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,943,000 after purchasing an additional 158,722 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 22.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,240,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,847,000 after purchasing an additional 403,887 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,981,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,293,000 after purchasing an additional 51,831 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,311,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,098,000 after purchasing an additional 283,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,143,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,430,000 after purchasing an additional 36,886 shares in the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FR opened at $46.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.06. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $40.44 and a one year high of $55.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.20%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target (down from $63.00) on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.11.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

