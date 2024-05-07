DEI Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $140.65 Million (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 6th. DEI has a market capitalization of $140.65 million and approximately $23.96 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEI token can currently be bought for $0.0189 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DEI has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.85 or 0.00127817 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00009181 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

