Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Director Anne M. Sweeney Sells 3,029 Shares

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 3,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $1,756,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Anne M. Sweeney also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Netflix alerts:

On Wednesday, May 1st, Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of Netflix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $354,480.00.

Netflix Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $17.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $596.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,683,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,428,370. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $602.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $530.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $257.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $322.03 and a one year high of $639.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of several research reports. Redburn Atlantic raised their price objective on Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Netflix from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $631.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NFLX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 933.3% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.