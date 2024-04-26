RWA Wealth Partners LLC Invests $431,000 in Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 2.34% of Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF Price Performance
Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 million, a PE ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.32.
Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF Company Profile
