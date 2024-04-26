XOMA’s (XOMA) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $74.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

XOMA Price Performance

NASDAQ:XOMA opened at $25.36 on Thursday. XOMA has a 52-week low of $13.48 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.34. The company has a current ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 8.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Get XOMA alerts:

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 million. XOMA had a negative return on equity of 25.17% and a negative net margin of 886.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that XOMA will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About XOMA

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in XOMA stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in XOMA Co. ( NASDAQ:XOMA Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.