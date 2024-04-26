XOMA’s (XOMA) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMAFree Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $74.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

XOMA Price Performance

NASDAQ:XOMA opened at $25.36 on Thursday. XOMA has a 52-week low of $13.48 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.34. The company has a current ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 8.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMAGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 million. XOMA had a negative return on equity of 25.17% and a negative net margin of 886.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that XOMA will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in XOMA stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAFree Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

About XOMA

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets.

