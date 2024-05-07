bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.31

bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.31 and last traded at $3.31, with a volume of 817 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.61.

bpost NV/SA Stock Down 8.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $662 million, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.71 and its 200-day moving average is $4.46.

bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. bpost NV/SA had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 13.84%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that bpost NV/SA will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

bpost NV/SA Cuts Dividend

About bpost NV/SA

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.0706 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. bpost NV/SA’s payout ratio is presently 19.44%.

bpost NV/SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services to individuals, businesses, and public institutions in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Belgium, E-Logistics Eurasia, and E-Logistics North America segments. The company offers collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, periodicals, and parcels, as well as banking and financial products, e-commerce logistics, express delivery, and related services.

