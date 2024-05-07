BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Hits New 52-Week High at $70.50

Shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $70.50 and last traded at $69.34, with a volume of 146473 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.81.

Separately, BNP Paribas lowered BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,142.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.25 and a 200-day moving average of $60.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.9029 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $0.55.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of BAE Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 20.9% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 52,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 9,135 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BAE Systems in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BAE Systems during the third quarter valued at $2,710,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BAE Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $18,702,000. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

