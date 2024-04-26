Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%.

Delta Air Lines has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.8% per year over the last three years. Delta Air Lines has a dividend payout ratio of 5.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Delta Air Lines to earn $7.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.3%.

DAL stock opened at $49.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.43. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $49.94.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $13.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on DAL shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TheStreet upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.29.

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $4,905,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 217,584 shares in the company, valued at $10,672,495.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $4,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 217,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,672,495.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $2,816,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,807,705.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,913 shares of company stock worth $8,897,335 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

