Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Invests $5.74 Million in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 63,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,739,000. Impinj accounts for about 1.4% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.24% of Impinj as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PI. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in Impinj during the fourth quarter worth about $1,458,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Impinj by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 174,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,577,000 after buying an additional 8,038 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 0.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,028,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,710,000 after buying an additional 31,289 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Impinj from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Impinj from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Impinj from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Impinj from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.89.

PI traded up $2.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $163.33. 384,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,855. Impinj, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.39 and a 1 year high of $163.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -466.66 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 9.42, a quick ratio of 6.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.14. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 60.13% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $76.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.57 million. As a group, analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 16,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $1,624,629.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,209,781.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 16,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $1,624,629.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,209,781.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $1,590,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,948 shares in the company, valued at $10,809,167.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,321 shares of company stock worth $22,221,714 in the last quarter. 51.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

