Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) Given Market Perform Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Ethan Allen Interiors Price Performance

ETD stock opened at $29.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.12 million, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.22. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 12 month low of $24.76 and a 12 month high of $36.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.32.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $146.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.15 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company’s revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Ethan Allen Interiors Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ethan Allen Interiors

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. This is an increase from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 171.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Featured Stories

