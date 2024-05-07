Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Purchases New Position in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 157,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,363,000. Core & Main makes up about 1.5% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNM. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Core & Main during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Core & Main in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 81.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. 94.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO John Weldon Stephens sold 9,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $524,139.43. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at $236,268.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Core & Main news, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 150,000 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $6,621,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,764.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Weldon Stephens sold 9,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $524,139.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,268.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 520,500 shares of company stock valued at $25,511,067. Corporate insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Core & Main from $42.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Core & Main from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.08.

Core & Main Price Performance

NYSE CNM traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,705,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.70. Core & Main, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $60.83.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

