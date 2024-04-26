Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Raised to $14.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.81% from the stock’s previous close.

SNAP has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Snap from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Snap from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Snap from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. HSBC raised Snap from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Snap from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.95.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $11.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 1.13. Snap has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $17.90.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 47.47% and a negative net margin of 28.71%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 2,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $26,862.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 493,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,423,924. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 96,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total transaction of $1,065,513.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,534,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,856,232.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 2,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $26,862.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 493,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,423,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 470,482 shares of company stock valued at $5,284,091 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Snap by 2,580.4% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Snap by 161.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Snap by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

