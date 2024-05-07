Fielder Capital Group LLC Purchases New Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Fielder Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth about $1,200,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Synopsys by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Synopsys Stock Up 1.6 %
NASDAQ SNPS traded up $8.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $545.54. 674,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,206,702. The company has a market capitalization of $83.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $560.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $538.45. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $365.46 and a 12-month high of $629.38.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $665.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $601.00.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Synopsys
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total value of $711,835.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,638,181. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total transaction of $711,835.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at $15,638,181. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total value of $3,081,669.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,587,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,832 shares of company stock worth $15,464,992 over the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Synopsys
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Synopsys
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 CEO-Led Turnaround Stocks You Can Still Buy
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- 3 Value Stocks You Can Buy Before They Become Big
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Chinese Stocks Stage Impressive Rebound
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.