Fielder Capital Group LLC Purchases New Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Fielder Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth about $1,200,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Synopsys by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ SNPS traded up $8.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $545.54. 674,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,206,702. The company has a market capitalization of $83.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $560.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $538.45. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $365.46 and a 12-month high of $629.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $665.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $601.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Synopsys

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total value of $711,835.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,638,181. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total transaction of $711,835.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at $15,638,181. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total value of $3,081,669.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,587,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,832 shares of company stock worth $15,464,992 over the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Synopsys

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.