Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Trims Position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC trimmed its position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 67.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 91,950 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.24% of Huron Consulting Group worth $4,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 2,020.0% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 28.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.48, for a total transaction of $417,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,286 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,921.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.48, for a total transaction of $417,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,921.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James H. Roth sold 9,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.28, for a total transaction of $944,847.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,263,967.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,380 shares of company stock worth $3,966,654. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HURN

Huron Consulting Group Price Performance

Shares of HURN traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $86.93. 119,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,121. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.21 and a 52 week high of $113.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.67 and a 200-day moving average of $100.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.59.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.35. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $355.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.