FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Acquired by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 124.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,405 shares during the period. FormFactor makes up approximately 1.6% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.21% of FormFactor worth $6,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in FormFactor in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Trading Up 2.4 %

FORM traded up $1.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 733,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,834. FormFactor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.46 and a twelve month high of $55.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.87 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. FormFactor had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $168.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.49 million. On average, analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 491,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,515,418.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 10,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $445,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,075.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 491,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,515,418.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,398,580. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FORM shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on FormFactor from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of FormFactor from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FormFactor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.30.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

