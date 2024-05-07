Apollon Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,387 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,285,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,987,000 after buying an additional 2,719,637 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,314,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,175 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $374,403,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,121,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,150,000 after purchasing an additional 350,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,625,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,143,000 after buying an additional 118,416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $90.60. 2,234,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,652,579. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $85.28 and a twelve month high of $95.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.25 and a 200 day moving average of $91.37.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2823 per share. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

