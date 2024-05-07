Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys 637 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 32,907.5% in the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 380,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,208,000 after purchasing an additional 379,094 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 853,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,709,000 after buying an additional 296,654 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,481,000 after buying an additional 266,468 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,207,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,459,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,187,000 after acquiring an additional 193,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $8,488,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,654,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total value of $783,919.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,057,346.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $8,488,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,175 shares in the company, valued at $24,654,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,362 shares of company stock worth $10,261,360 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LHX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.33.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of LHX stock traded up $2.51 on Monday, reaching $214.75. 789,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,148. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $160.25 and a one year high of $218.34. The company has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $210.24 and a 200-day moving average of $203.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.17. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 75.32%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

