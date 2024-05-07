Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Sets New 12-Month High at $3.06

Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.06 and last traded at $3.06, with a volume of 1538 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.81.

Sappi Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. Sappi had a positive return on equity of 4.72% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sappi Limited will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sappi

Sappi Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of materials made from woodfiber-based renewable resources in Europe, North America, and South Africa. The company manufacture and sells dissolving pulp, and wood and paper pulp; graphic papers, coated and uncoated papers, and casting and release papers; and packaging and specialty papers, including packaging and specialty papers, including flexible packaging papers, label papers, functional paper packaging products, containerboards, paperboards, silicone base papers, and dye sublimation papers.

