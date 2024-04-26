2,443 Shares in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Purchased by RWA Wealth Partners LLC

RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in AptarGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $734,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in AptarGroup by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in AptarGroup by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in AptarGroup by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 12,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 587,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,644,000 after buying an additional 96,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATR. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling at AptarGroup

In other AptarGroup news, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total value of $4,533,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,528,930.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AptarGroup news, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total value of $4,533,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,528,930.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $284,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,648 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,357.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,318,280. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AptarGroup Price Performance

ATR opened at $140.26 on Friday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $111.63 and a one year high of $145.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.59.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $838.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. AptarGroup’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is presently 38.59%.

About AptarGroup

(Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.