Creatd (NASDAQ:VOCL) Sets New 1-Year High at $2.43

Shares of Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:VOCL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.43 and last traded at $2.35, with a volume of 5243 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.53.

Creatd Trading Down 7.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 4.05.

About Creatd

Creatd, Inc, a technology company, provides economic opportunities for creators in the United States. It operates in four segments: Creatd Labs, Creatd Partners, Creatd Ventures, and Creatd Studios. The company's flagship product is Vocal, a content distribution platform that delivers a digital publishing platform organized into niche-communities capable of hosting various rich media content.

