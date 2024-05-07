Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) VP Sells $335,160.00 in Stock

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) VP Bradley A. James sold 3,528 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $335,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,030 shares in the company, valued at $192,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Exponent Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $94.50. 216,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,692. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.64 and a beta of 0.64. Exponent, Inc. has a one year low of $64.61 and a one year high of $102.72.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $137.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.98 million. Exponent had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXPO shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Exponent from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exponent

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXPO. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exponent during the third quarter worth $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Exponent by 866.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Exponent by 293.7% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Exponent during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Exponent during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

