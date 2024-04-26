Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Has $2.14 Million Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,584 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,116 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FIS. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 332.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.37 per share, with a total value of $56,086.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,093.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

NYSE FIS opened at $70.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.62 billion, a PE ratio of -6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.97. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.91 and a 52 week high of $74.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.77.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -12.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.59.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

