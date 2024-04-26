Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Price Target Lowered to C$26.50 at National Bankshares

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.40% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Alamos Gold from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$14.00 target price on Alamos Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Alamos Gold from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on Alamos Gold from C$19.50 to C$18.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$22.55.

Shares of TSE AGI traded up C$0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$20.80. 518,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,083. The firm has a market cap of C$8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.92. Alamos Gold has a 12 month low of C$14.80 and a 12 month high of C$22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$374.24 million during the quarter. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 20.52%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.7762158 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alamos Gold news, Senior Officer Mario Luis Chavez – Martinez sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.66, for a total value of C$559,737.00. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

