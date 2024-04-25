Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, an increase of 386.4% from the March 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 921,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Zhongchao Price Performance
NASDAQ ZCMD traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.46. 119,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,913. Zhongchao has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.18.
Zhongchao Company Profile
