Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, an increase of 386.4% from the March 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 921,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ ZCMD traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.46. 119,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,913. Zhongchao has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.18.

Zhongchao Inc provides healthcare information, education, and training services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online and onsite health information services, healthcare education programs, and healthcare training products, including clinical practice training, open classes of popular medical topics, interactive case studies, academic conference and workshops, continuing education courses, and articles and short videos with educational healthcare content.

