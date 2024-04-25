UTime Limited (NASDAQ:WTO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

UTime Limited (NASDAQ:WTO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,800 shares, an increase of 3,078.2% from the March 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 629,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

UTime Price Performance

Shares of UTime stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.26. 276,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,933. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.25. UTime has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $3.40.

About UTime

UTime Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates mobile phones, accessories, and related consumer electronics. The company offers consumer electronics, such as power banks, bluetooth speakers, batteries, chargers, cell phone parts, molds, and shells.

