UTime Limited (NASDAQ:WTO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

UTime Limited (NASDAQ:WTO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,800 shares, an increase of 3,078.2% from the March 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 629,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
UTime Price Performance
Shares of UTime stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.26. 276,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,933. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.25. UTime has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $3.40.
About UTime
