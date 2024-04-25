Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 6,859 Shares of Oxus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXUS)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Oxus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXUS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,859 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oxus Acquisition were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Oxus Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $374,000. Institutional investors own 28.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXUS opened at $4.04 on Thursday. Oxus Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The company has a market cap of $26.51 million, a PE ratio of -19.24 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.69.

Oxus Acquisition Company Profile

Oxus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus its search on targets in the energy transition technologies, such as battery materials, energy storage, electric vehicle infrastructure, and advanced recycling in emerging/frontier countries, including the Commonwealth of Independent States, South and South-East Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa regions.

