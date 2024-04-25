Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $1.62 Million Position in Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLI)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLI – Free Report) by 66.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 148,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297,132 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Globalink Investment were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globalink Investment by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 516,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 178,263 shares during the last quarter. 27.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globalink Investment Price Performance

NASDAQ GLLI opened at $11.06 on Thursday. Globalink Investment Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.35 and a twelve month high of $12.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.88.

About Globalink Investment

Globalink Investment ( NASDAQ:GLLI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter.

Globalink Investment Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire business in the technology industry within the e-commerce and payments sectors in North America, Europe, South East Asia, and Asia excluding China, Hong Kong, and Macau.

