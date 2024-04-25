Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) PT Lowered to $113.00 at Citigroup

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

WTFC has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised Wintrust Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.33.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $100.13 on Monday. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $58.12 and a one year high of $105.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.40.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $604.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.80 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 17.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Wintrust Financial will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total value of $943,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 177,124 shares in the company, valued at $17,599,040.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Wintrust Financial news, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total value of $57,553.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,410 shares in the company, valued at $333,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total value of $943,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 177,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,599,040.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,309 shares of company stock worth $1,023,730 over the last 90 days. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 70.0% during the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

