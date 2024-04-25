Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Stock Position Lifted by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 32,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 17,067 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,693 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Voya Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.50.

Voya Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

VOYA stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.88. The stock had a trading volume of 30,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,592. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.02 and a 1-year high of $77.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.30.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Voya Financial had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $236.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 28th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.