Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Stock Position Lowered by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 132,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,554 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $10,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 8,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. HFG Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ VTWO traded down $0.77 on Thursday, reaching $79.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,849,607. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.39. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $65.39 and a 1 year high of $85.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.174 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

