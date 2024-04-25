Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 110,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42,793 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $11,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 395.0% during the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 14,392 shares during the period. Stephenson & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,489,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $105.50. 1,683,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,184,580. The company has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.90. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.74 and a 52 week high of $110.88.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.