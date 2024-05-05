OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Given New $30.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $34.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ONEW. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on OneWater Marine from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on OneWater Marine from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, OneWater Marine presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ONEW

OneWater Marine Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:ONEW traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.68. The company had a trading volume of 81,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.60. OneWater Marine has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $39.15.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.08). OneWater Marine had a positive return on equity of 8.90% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $364.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.33 million. Equities analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneWater Marine

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONEW. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 13.3% during the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 589,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,107,000 after buying an additional 69,411 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in OneWater Marine during the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in OneWater Marine by 319.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OneWater Marine

(Get Free Report)

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.