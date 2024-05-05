NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Earns Neutral Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their neutral rating on shares of NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $21.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

NVCR has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of NovoCure from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of NovoCure from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NovoCure from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.88.

NovoCure Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVCR traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.78. 1,145,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,427. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.85. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 0.50. NovoCure has a 12-month low of $10.87 and a 12-month high of $83.60.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $138.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.44 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 36.67% and a negative return on equity of 49.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NovoCure will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NovoCure news, EVP Frank X. Leonard sold 2,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $33,538.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,617 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,638.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Frank X. Leonard sold 1,679 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $26,914.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,836.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank X. Leonard sold 2,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $33,538.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,617 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,638.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,921 shares of company stock worth $127,161 in the last three months. 5.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVCR. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of NovoCure by 96.8% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 278.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 127.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of NovoCure during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NovoCure by 1,113.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NovoCure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company's TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

Further Reading

