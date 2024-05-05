Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $55.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 50.15% from the stock’s current price.

NGNE has been the topic of several other research reports. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurogene in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Neurogene in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Neurogene in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Neurogene in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Neurogene in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Neurogene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Shares of Neurogene stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,516. Neurogene has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $53.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.32.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Neurogene during the first quarter worth about $274,000. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurogene in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,268,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Neurogene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,036,000. Finally, BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurogene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Neurogene Inc, a biotechnology company, develops genetic medicines for rare neurological diseases. The company's product candidates include NGN-401 which is packaged in an adeno-associated virus 9 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101, a conventional gene therapy candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat CLN5 Batten disease.

