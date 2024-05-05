Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Camping World from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Camping World from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $28.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Camping World in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Camping World from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.20.

Camping World Price Performance

Camping World stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,091,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,218. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.83. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -502.37 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. Camping World has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $32.88.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.06. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Camping World will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Camping World Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is -1,249.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Marcus Lemonis sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $2,563,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,387,018.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 43.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,035,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,966,000 after purchasing an additional 122,856 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Camping World by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,941,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,636,000 after buying an additional 169,117 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Camping World during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,451,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 558,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,390,000 after acquiring an additional 11,316 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Camping World by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 498,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,087,000 after acquiring an additional 28,569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

