U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.92 Million Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,556 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $6,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,217,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $21,397,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1,023.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 552,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,538,000 after buying an additional 503,036 shares in the last quarter. Kooman & Associates grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 2,416,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,371,000 after acquiring an additional 461,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envision Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,863,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of DFAU traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.63. 291,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,952. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.65 and a 200 day moving average of $33.52. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $28.14 and a one year high of $36.62.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

