Ergo Price Hits $1.32 on Top Exchanges (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for about $1.32 or 0.00002050 BTC on major exchanges. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $98.93 million and approximately $611,803.14 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ergo has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64,405.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $468.30 or 0.00728072 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.29 or 0.00126384 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00009043 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00042848 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00062700 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.45 or 0.00198146 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.04 or 0.00101116 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 75,039,888 coins and its circulating supply is 75,041,670 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

