Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.34)-($0.28) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.30). The company issued revenue guidance of $140-144 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $145.00 million. Appian also updated its FY24 guidance to ($0.85)-($0.79) EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APPN. Barclays lowered their target price on Appian from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Appian from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Appian from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on Appian from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Appian in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Appian has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.43.

NASDAQ:APPN traded up $0.95 on Friday, hitting $31.98. 795,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,887. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Appian has a 52 week low of $28.22 and a 52 week high of $54.26.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $145.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.41 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 146.23% and a negative net margin of 19.20%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Appian will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 400,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $12,976,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,890,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,081,461.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 43.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

