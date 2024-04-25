Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Purchased by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $11,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 634,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,349,000 after acquiring an additional 75,762 shares in the last quarter. Flower City Capital raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Flower City Capital now owns 550,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,886,000 after purchasing an additional 61,313 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,061,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,072,000 after purchasing an additional 48,224 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,505,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,709,121. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $49.47 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The company has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.26.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

