USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

USCB Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 16.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect USCB Financial to earn $1.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.8%.

Shares of USCB stock opened at $10.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day moving average is $11.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. USCB Financial has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $12.97. The firm has a market cap of $196.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.35.

USCB Financial ( NASDAQ:USCB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). USCB Financial had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that USCB Financial will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on USCB. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of USCB Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of USCB Financial from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

In related news, Director Howard Feinglass acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.07 per share, for a total transaction of $110,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,518,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,017,680.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Robert B. Anderson acquired 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $40,644.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 40,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,864.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Howard Feinglass acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.07 per share, with a total value of $110,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,518,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,017,680.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 17,600 shares of company stock worth $196,184. Company insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that engages in the provision of various personal and business banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial and consumer checking, money market deposit, savings, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

