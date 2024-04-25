Trust Co of Kansas Reduces Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Trust Co of Kansas lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,285,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Alphabet by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 21,438 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 69,603 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $376,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.86.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total value of $127,648.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,991 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,043.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,566,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 251,339 shares of company stock worth $36,377,482. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $161.10 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.27 and a fifty-two week high of $161.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

