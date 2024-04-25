Bfsg LLC Purchases Shares of 719 Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,188,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,457,000 after buying an additional 4,626 shares during the last quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $335,000. First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 22,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after buying an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO stock traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $238.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,643. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $250.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $242.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.97. The stock has a market cap of $61.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

